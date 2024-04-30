Iraqi leaders extend condolence to Iraqi Foreign Minister on loss of his wife

Iraq News Now

2024-04-30 22:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – On Monday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani convened to express their condolences to Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein following the passing of his wife. In a statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the trio of Iraqi leaders extended their heartfelt condolences and […]

