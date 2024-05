2024-05-01 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the resumption of its flights between Bahrain and Iraq. Chairman of Gulf Air Group, Mr. Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, welcomed the resumption of direct Gulf Air flights between Bahrain and Iraq, stating that it is an important step in […]

