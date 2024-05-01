Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › US firm Oliver Wyman to consult on Iraq’s Development Road project

US firm Oliver Wyman to consult on Iraq’s Development Road project

US firm Oliver Wyman to consult on Iraqs Development Road project
US firm Oliver Wyman to consult on Iraq’s Development Road project
2024-05-01 12:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has taken a significant stride towards advancing its Development Road project by enlisting the consultancy services of US-based firm Oliver Wyman. This move comes on the heels of a quadripartite agreement signed between Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar, underscoring a collaborative effort to bolster infrastructure development […]

The post US firm Oliver Wyman to consult on Iraq’s Development Road project appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links