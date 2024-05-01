US firm Oliver Wyman to consult on Iraq’s Development Road project

2024-05-01 12:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has taken a significant stride towards advancing its Development Road project by enlisting the consultancy services of US-based firm Oliver Wyman. This move comes on the heels of a quadripartite agreement signed between Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar, underscoring a collaborative effort to bolster infrastructure development […]

