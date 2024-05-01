Iraq exports over 4 million barrels of oil to US in February

2024-05-01 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Wednesday that Iraq exported more than 4 million barrels of crude oil and derivatives to the United States in February of this year.

According to EIA data, Iraq's exports of oil and derivatives in February amounted to 4.680 million barrels, down by 2.42 million barrels from the 6.722 million barrels recorded in January.

The EIA reported that OPEC exports of oil to the US in February reached 28.059 million barrels, with Saudi Arabia topping the list of exporters to the US at 10.79 million barrels during the same period.