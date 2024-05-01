Dana Gas resumes operation at Khor Mor gas field following drone strike

2024-05-01 14:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The UAE-based Dana Gas announced on Wednesday that it had resumed its operations at the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The UAE company mentioned that operations resumed following key measures taken by both the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), according to a […]

