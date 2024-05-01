2024-05-01 14:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The head of the Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC), Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, announced on Monday that Iraq agreed with the United States to purchase 21 multi-purpose aircraft during the recent visit of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to Washington. Al-Khafaji also told the state news agency (INA) that Iraq signed a […]

The post Iraq to purchase 21 multi-purpose helicopters from US appeared first on Iraqi News.