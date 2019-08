Arab Coalition Downs Houthi Drones Flown towards Saudi Arabia

2019/08/27 | 12:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Saudi-led Arab coalitiondowned on Tuesday a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yementowards Saudi Arabia.Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the dronewas flown from Houthi-held Sanaa towards civilian targets in Khamis Mushaitcity.Later, the coalition intercepted and destroyed another Houthidrone.It was shot down while still flying over Yemeni territory,Maliki revealed.He stressed that all Houthi attempts to launch drones towardsthe Kingdom are doomed to fail, saying the coalition is taking all necessarymeasures, in line with the best rules of engagement, to deal with these threatsand protect civilians.The repeated attempted attacks reflect the state of despairamong the Houthis and underscore their losses on the ground as they wage alosing battle in Yemen, he stated.Maliki vowed that the coalition will continue to deter theHouthi actions to neutralize and destroy their abilities in line withinternational humanitarian law.