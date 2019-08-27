عربي | كوردى


Arab Coalition Downs Houthi Drones Flown towards Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition Downs Houthi Drones Flown towards Saudi Arabia
2019/08/27 | 12:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The Saudi-led Arab coalition

downed on Tuesday a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen

towards Saudi Arabia.Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the drone

was flown from Houthi-held Sanaa towards civilian targets in Khamis Mushait

city.Later, the coalition intercepted and destroyed another Houthi

drone.It was shot down while still flying over Yemeni territory,

Maliki revealed.He stressed that all Houthi attempts to launch drones towards

the Kingdom are doomed to fail, saying the coalition is taking all necessary

measures, in line with the best rules of engagement, to deal with these threats

and protect civilians.The repeated attempted attacks reflect the state of despair

among the Houthis and underscore their losses on the ground as they wage a

losing battle in Yemen, he stated.Maliki vowed that the coalition will continue to deter the

Houthi actions to neutralize and destroy their abilities in line with

international humanitarian law.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW