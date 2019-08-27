Arab Coalition Downs Houthi Drones Flown towards Saudi Arabia

2019/08/27 | 12:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Saudi-led Arab coalition
downed on Tuesday a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen
towards Saudi Arabia.Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the drone
was flown from Houthi-held Sanaa towards civilian targets in Khamis Mushait
city.Later, the coalition intercepted and destroyed another Houthi
drone.It was shot down while still flying over Yemeni territory,
Maliki revealed.He stressed that all Houthi attempts to launch drones towards
the Kingdom are doomed to fail, saying the coalition is taking all necessary
measures, in line with the best rules of engagement, to deal with these threats
and protect civilians.The repeated attempted attacks reflect the state of despair
among the Houthis and underscore their losses on the ground as they wage a
losing battle in Yemen, he stated.Maliki vowed that the coalition will continue to deter the
Houthi actions to neutralize and destroy their abilities in line with
international humanitarian law.
The Saudi-led Arab coalition
downed on Tuesday a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen
towards Saudi Arabia.Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the drone
was flown from Houthi-held Sanaa towards civilian targets in Khamis Mushait
city.Later, the coalition intercepted and destroyed another Houthi
drone.It was shot down while still flying over Yemeni territory,
Maliki revealed.He stressed that all Houthi attempts to launch drones towards
the Kingdom are doomed to fail, saying the coalition is taking all necessary
measures, in line with the best rules of engagement, to deal with these threats
and protect civilians.The repeated attempted attacks reflect the state of despair
among the Houthis and underscore their losses on the ground as they wage a
losing battle in Yemen, he stated.Maliki vowed that the coalition will continue to deter the
Houthi actions to neutralize and destroy their abilities in line with
international humanitarian law.