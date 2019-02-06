Taliban reject Trump's suggestion of lingering US presence

2019/02/06 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Taliban reiterated on Wednesday their long-held demand
that all foreign troops get out of Afghanistan, rejecting a suggestion by US President
Donald Trump of a lingering US focus on counter-terrorism after troops are
drawn down, Reuters reported.Trump used his State of the Union address to stress the
importance of accelerated talks with the hardline Islamist movement to end the
longest of America’s “endless wars”.Trump offered no specifics about when he would bring home
the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan but said progress in negotiations with the
Taliban would enable a troop reduction and a “focus on counter-terrorism”.Asked about Trump’s speech, a Taliban official told Reuters
that all foreign troops in Afghanistan had to go.“At the first step, we want all the foreign forces to leave
and end the military presence in our country,” said Sohail Shahin, a spokesman
for a Taliban office in Qatar and a member of a Taliban team now meeting Afghan
opposition politicians in Moscow.“But after ending their military presence, their
non-military teams can come and we need them too, they can come and take part
in the reconstruction and development process,” he said.US officials have held several rounds of talks with the
Taliban in Qatar since last year, in what is widely seen as the most serious
bid for peace in the 17-year war.Both sides hailed progress after the latest round, last
month. The US team, led by veteran envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, is due to meet
Taliban representatives there again on Feb. 25.The Taliban imposed hardline Islamist rule across most of
Afghanistan from 1996 until late 2001.They were ousted by Afghan opposition forces, backed by US
forces, for harboring al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, weeks after the Sept.
11, 2001, attacks on the United States.Ever since, the Taliban have been fighting to drive out
foreign forces and defeat the Western-backed government in Kabul. Fighting has
spread over the years to most regions of the country, with many thousands of
people killed every year.Diplomats said Trump’s comments appeared aimed at reassuring
an Afghan government fearful about a swift withdrawal of Afghanistan’s US-led
NATO force, and how embattled government troops would cope.The Taliban have long condemned the Afghan government as a
“puppet” and have not agreed to let its officials join their talks with
Khalilzad.VISIONThe office of President Ashraf Ghani said late on Tuesday
the government had to be the “decision maker” behind any deal.Reacting to Trump’s address, Haroon Chakansuri, a spokesman
for the presidential palace, said the speech “reflected the essence” of the
Afghan government’s strategic partnership with Washington.“The US is our strongest ally, and the Afghan government is
working with it to eliminate the threat of terror that threatens Afghanistan,
the US, the region and the international community.”Taliban officials have used the Moscow meeting to outline
their vision for a post-war Afghanistan.Lead Taliban negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said
on Tuesday the movement did not want to rule alone but as part of “an intra
Afghan Islamic system of governance...in consultation with all Afghans”.He also pushed for changes to Afghanistan’s “illegitimate”
constitution - a document staunchly protected by the government - saying it
should be based on “Islamic principles, national interests, historic pride and
social justice”.In his sweeping statement, Stanikzai also demanded the
removal of Western sanctions and travel bans on Taliban members, prisoner
releases, an end to “propaganda” against the Taliban and clearance to open an
official office.On the emotive issue of women’s rights, Stanikzai said the
Taliban were committed to all rights of women “that have been given to them by
the sacred religion of Islam”.“Islam has given women all fundamental rights, such as
business and ownership, inheritance, education, work, choosing one’s husband,
security and the right to good life,” Stanikzai said.Many Afghan women fear a return of repressive Taliban
policies if they come back as part of a peace deal.Under Taliban rule, women were banned from work, required to
wear the full-length burqa and not leave home without a male relative. Girls
were banned from secondary school.
