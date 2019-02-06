عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Taliban reject Trump's suggestion of lingering US presence
2019/02/06 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Taliban reiterated on Wednesday their long-held demand

that all foreign troops get out of Afghanistan, rejecting a suggestion by US President

Donald Trump of a lingering US focus on counter-terrorism after troops are

drawn down, Reuters reported.Trump used his State of the Union address to stress the

importance of accelerated talks with the hardline Islamist movement to end the

longest of America’s “endless wars”.Trump offered no specifics about when he would bring home

the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan but said progress in negotiations with the

Taliban would enable a troop reduction and a “focus on counter-terrorism”.Asked about Trump’s speech, a Taliban official told Reuters

that all foreign troops in Afghanistan had to go.“At the first step, we want all the foreign forces to leave

and end the military presence in our country,” said Sohail Shahin, a spokesman

for a Taliban office in Qatar and a member of a Taliban team now meeting Afghan

opposition politicians in Moscow.“But after ending their military presence, their

non-military teams can come and we need them too, they can come and take part

in the reconstruction and development process,” he said.US officials have held several rounds of talks with the

Taliban in Qatar since last year, in what is widely seen as the most serious

bid for peace in the 17-year war.Both sides hailed progress after the latest round, last

month. The US team, led by veteran envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, is due to meet

Taliban representatives there again on Feb. 25.The Taliban imposed hardline Islamist rule across most of

Afghanistan from 1996 until late 2001.They were ousted by Afghan opposition forces, backed by US

forces, for harboring al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, weeks after the Sept.

11, 2001, attacks on the United States.Ever since, the Taliban have been fighting to drive out

foreign forces and defeat the Western-backed government in Kabul. Fighting has

spread over the years to most regions of the country, with many thousands of

people killed every year.Diplomats said Trump’s comments appeared aimed at reassuring

an Afghan government fearful about a swift withdrawal of Afghanistan’s US-led

NATO force, and how embattled government troops would cope.The Taliban have long condemned the Afghan government as a

“puppet” and have not agreed to let its officials join their talks with

Khalilzad.VISIONThe office of President Ashraf Ghani said late on Tuesday

the government had to be the “decision maker” behind any deal.Reacting to Trump’s address, Haroon Chakansuri, a spokesman

for the presidential palace, said the speech “reflected the essence” of the

Afghan government’s strategic partnership with Washington.“The US is our strongest ally, and the Afghan government is

working with it to eliminate the threat of terror that threatens Afghanistan,

the US, the region and the international community.”Taliban officials have used the Moscow meeting to outline

their vision for a post-war Afghanistan.Lead Taliban negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said

on Tuesday the movement did not want to rule alone but as part of “an intra

Afghan Islamic system of governance...in consultation with all Afghans”.He also pushed for changes to Afghanistan’s “illegitimate”

constitution - a document staunchly protected by the government - saying it

should be based on “Islamic principles, national interests, historic pride and

social justice”.In his sweeping statement, Stanikzai also demanded the

removal of Western sanctions and travel bans on Taliban members, prisoner

releases, an end to “propaganda” against the Taliban and clearance to open an

official office.On the emotive issue of women’s rights, Stanikzai said the

Taliban were committed to all rights of women “that have been given to them by

the sacred religion of Islam”.“Islam has given women all fundamental rights, such as

business and ownership, inheritance, education, work, choosing one’s husband,

security and the right to good life,” Stanikzai said.Many Afghan women fear a return of repressive Taliban

policies if they come back as part of a peace deal.Under Taliban rule, women were banned from work, required to

wear the full-length burqa and not leave home without a male relative. Girls

were banned from secondary school.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW