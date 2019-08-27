2 ISIS hideouts destroyed in Kirkuk: Interior Ministry

2019/08/27 | 12:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi Interior Ministry has announced confiscating two ISIS hideouts that contain weapons in the oil-rich Kirkuk province, the Interior Ministry announced.
In a statement, Maj. Gen. Saad Maan, the ministry spokesperson, said “the Federal Police intelligence seized an ISIS hideout in Tal Hama region in Kirkuk.”The hideout, according to the statement, contained eight bombs, 200 bullets, four missiles and other weapons.
Moreover, the statement added that the police managed to seize another hideout in Anana village in Kirkuk, where military uniforms and arms were found.
The two hideouts were set on fire, while the seized items were confiscated, the statement added.
