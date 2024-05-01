Iraq, Turkey, UAE, Qatar to hold four-way summit on Development Road project

2024-05-01 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Turkish media outlets said on Wednesday that Turkey, Iraq, the UAE, and Qatar will hold a four-way ministerial summit on the Development Road project that connects Iraq to Europe via Turkey. The Turkish Minister of Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, said recently that the expected quadripartite summit will be held during the next two […]

