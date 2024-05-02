Kurdistan's Khor Mor resumes production after drone strike

2024-05-02 00:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Wednesday the resumption of gas supply from the Khor Mor gas field to power stations.

The ministry stated that "gas export from the Khor Mor field to power stations has resumed, with gas pressure rising to 270 million cubic feet from 520 million cubic feet required, which is half the capacity of the stations."

"Within the next 24 hours, the three stations in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniya, and Bazian will be operational."

Earlier today, the UAE's Dana Gas Company confirmed the restart of production at the field in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The restoration of production follows a five-day suspension owing to the field being targeted by a drone strike, resulting in the death of four Yemeni workers and the injury of eight others.

The company announced that it "has taken all necessary steps to resume production operations from the gas field."

"The resumption of operational activities in the Khor Mor field comes after concrete measures taken by the Iraqi government and KRG to enhance defences at the field site."

Dana Gas said last Friday that one of the liquid storage tanks within the facilities of the field, managed by Pearl Petroleum, in the Kurdistan Region, was targeted by a drone in the evening, resulting in a temporary halt of production operations.

The drone attack on Khor Mor, one of Iraq's major gas fields, caused a temporary halt in production and a significant power loss in areas of the Kurdistan Region.