UAE Company to build Fertilizer Plant in Baiji

2024-05-02 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. UAE-based company ARJ Holding LLC has signed a contract to establish a compound fertilizer production project in Baiji, Salah al-Din province. According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 249,000 tons of various compound phosphate fertilizers. It will make di-ammonium […]

