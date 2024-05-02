New Steel Plant opens in Baghdad

2024-05-02 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani inaugurated the first phase of the Continuous Casting Plant at the General Company for Steel Industries in Taji, north of Baghdad, on Wednesday. The plant, which has been rehabilitated, modernized, and operated, has a production capacity of 600,000 tons annually. It specializes in melting and casting […]

