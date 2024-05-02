2024-05-02 06:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Huawei, a Chinese tech giant that competes with Apple in the smartphone market, just wrapped up its Iraq Digital Week event, which was held at the Grand Millennium Hotel Sulaymaniyah from April 28 to 30. The event’s “Advancing the Intelligent World” slogan sought to highlight Huawei’s most recent products and solutions while […]

The post China’s Huawei hosts event in Sulaymaniyah to showcase products appeared first on Iraqi News.