Iraqi Parliament Speaker visits Baku to meet Azerbaijan President

2024-05-02 10:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The recent visit of Mohsen Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi, Speaker of the Parliament of Iraq, to Azerbaijan marks another step towards enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations. During his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, discussions revolved around bolstering cooperation across various sectors. In a display of the growing ties between Iraq […]

