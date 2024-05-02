US urges Hamas to accept truce proposal despite Israeli resistance

2024-05-02 12:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Hamas to agree to a Gaza ceasefire plan even as Israel warns of continued military action against the Palestinian militant group following any halt in hostilities. The proposed truce deal, put forward by mediators, seeks to pause the fighting for 40 days and involve the exchange of dozens of hostages for a larger number of Palestinian prisoners. Reacting to the proposal, Hamas has promised a swift response. Blinken, during his visit to Israel on his seventh Middle East mission since the conflict began in October, emphasized the importance of Hamas accepting