Iraq’s Interior Minister to visit Erbil on Wednesday to discuss different files

2019/08/27 | 13:15



Editing by Nadia Riva (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Interior Minister of Iraq, Yassin al-Yasiri, will head a high-level delegation to the autonomous Kurdistan Region on Wednesday to discuss a number of files with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), according to a Kurdish minister.It is Yasiri’s first visit to Erbil since he was elected as a minister within the Iraqi government headed by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.“Their visit is based on our invitation,” Minister of Interior for the Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, told reporters on Tuesday in Erbil.He stated that he will meet Yasiri to discuss a number of files related to the two ministries.The two officials will also discuss files related to border security, problems related to issuing citizenship, passport, and national ID cards to facilitate the process for the people of the Kurdistan Region, a source from the Kurdish ministry told Kurdistan 24.The new KRG cabinet over the past few months has had several delegation visits and exchanges with the federal government of Iraq to find solutions to long-standing issues between the two governments, within the framework of the Constitution of Iraq.Ties between Erbil and Baghdad have significantly improved after being strained over the past few years following the unilateral referendum of the Kurdistan Region on independence, which saw a landslide majority favoring secession.Editing by Nadia Riva