Baghdad signs contract with UAE’s ARJ to build fertilizer plant

2024-05-02 14:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Baghdad signed a contract on Wednesday with UAE-based ARJ Holding LLC to build a complex fertilizer plant in the city of Baiji in the northern governorate of Salah Al-Din. The contract was signed during a ceremony held to mark Labor Day with the participation of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, […]

