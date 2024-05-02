Kurdish Electricity Minister confirms resumption of operations at Khor Mor gas field

2024-05-02 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Kurdistan Region Electricity Minister Kamal Mohammed Saleh affirmed that the KhorMor gas field in al-Sulaymaniya governorate resumed operations two days ago.

The Kurdish minister held a joint press conference with Federal Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadhel, discussing joint coordination in the electricity sector and the recent drone attack on the field.

Saleh stated that the "Khor Mor field has resumed operations, with 420 million cubic feet of gas out of the total 520 million cubic feet returning for consumption and operation."

On his part, Fadhel stated that they visited the Kurdistan Region Electricity Ministry to discuss some important points. "The first point we discussed was constructive coordination between the two ministries, where we are trying to strengthen relations for the stability of the electricity situation."

"We discussed several projects and directed the directorates of both ministries to cooperate and coordinate closely in case of any problems so that we can jointly make quick decisions and overcome the crisis as soon as possible."

The Iraqi Electricity Minister concluded, saying that this "coordination will increase in the coming stages to serve the electricity situation for both sides and to serve all our citizens."

On Wednesday, the UAE's Dana Gas Company, a major investor in the field, confirmed the restart of production at the field in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The restoration of production follows a five-day suspension owing to the field being targeted by a drone strike, resulting in the death of four Yemeni workers and the injury of eight others.

The company announced that it "has taken all necessary steps to resume production operations from the gas field."

"The resumption of operational activities in the Khor Mor field comes after concrete measures taken by the Iraqi government and KRG to enhance defences at the field site."

Dana Gas said last Friday that one of the liquid storage tanks within the facilities of the field, managed by Pearl Petroleum, in the Kurdistan Region, was targeted by a drone in the evening, resulting in a temporary halt of production operations.

The drone attack on Khor Mor, one of Iraq's major gas fields, caused a temporary halt in production and a significant power loss in areas of the Kurdistan Region.

