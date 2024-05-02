Baghdad examines plan to build tram line

2024-05-02 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Baghdad Municipality is studying a plan to build a tram line between the residential city of Bismayah and Al-Bab Al-Sharqi. The spokesperson for the Baghdad Municipality, Mohammed Al-Rubaie, said that the project will be made available on an investment basis and intends to reduce traffic congestion and complement other measures like […]

