Iraq’s Karbala International Airport to be inaugurated in early 2025
2024-05-02 18:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Local officials in Karbala governorate announced on Thursday that Karbala International Airport will be inaugurated in early 2025. The Governor of Karbala, Nassif Jassem Al-Khattabi, explained that the airport’s construction is already at an advanced level, according to Alsabah Daily, the official newspaper in Iraq. Al-Khattabi highlighted that the Iraqi governorate, which […]

