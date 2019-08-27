Reopening Jamaima border soon: Deputy parliament speaker

2019/08/27 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hassan al-Kaabi, deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, has said the reopening of Jumaima border crossing, which links Iraq with Saudi Arabia, will be discussed soon.
During his visit to Muthanna province, Kaabi said “the services offered are not suitable for the second largest Iraqi province with such a geographic location.”
Kaabi stressed the necessity to expedite securing drinking water and finding solutions for pollution. He also urged boosting security to attract more local and foreign investments.
