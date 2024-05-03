Iraqi Ministry of Oil exports first shipment of Propane gas

2024-05-03 00:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced the export of the first semi-refrigerated propane ga shipments by the Basrah Gas Company.

Ezzat Saber, the ministry's deputy for gas affairs, stated that the shipment exceeded 10,700 tons.

"This substantial quantity is one of the larger shipments, loaded onto specialized carriers for market distribution."

Saber emphasized that this achievement aligns with the ministry's and the company's strategic plans to "optimize domestic dry gas production while exporting surplus liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), condensates, and other products to global markets."