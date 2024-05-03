US Consulting Firm wins Development Road Contract

2024-05-03 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved several measures related to the Development Road project. These include authorizing the Ministry of Transport to contract with the US consulting firm Oliver Wyman for advisory services, bypassing government contract execution rules. The project is exempt from certain investment project registration requirements. The investment company will reimburse […]

