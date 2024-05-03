2024-05-03 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The General Company for Iraqi Cement, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has announced that the Basra Cement Plant has achieved its design capacity with an annual production of 600,000 tons. According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry, the plant has the ability to increase its capacity […]

The post Basra Cement Plant Achieves Design Capacity first appeared on Iraq Business News.