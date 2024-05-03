Iraqi students in Baghdad rally in solidarity for Palestine, US campus protests

2024-05-03 07:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Dozens of Iraqi university students and professors rallied Thursday at a Baghdad campus in solidarity with Gaza and pro-Palestinian protests at US universities, AFP correspondents said. Iraqi Education Minister Naeem al-Aboudi earlier this week expressed his support for the “free voices in universities” around the world, and called for protests in solidarity with […]

