5 ISIS members killed in Anbar: Defense Ministry

2019/08/27 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Jazira Operations Command have killed five ISIS militants in west of Anbar, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ministry said Jazira Operations Command, in collaboration with the U.S.-led Coalition jets, managed to chase down a vehicle carrying five ISIS members on board, northwest of Akashat region in Anbar.
The troops, according to the statement, managed to destroy the vehicle and kill the militants.
