PM announces the investigations brief about the recent attacks

2019/08/27 | 17:35
INA – BAGHDAD
PM and the Chief Command of Iraqi Armed Forces Adel Abdul Mahdi gave a brief about the resent political and security updates in the country.
The Cabinet considered the results of the investigations regarding the attacks on the weapons armouries in different s areas.
Abdul Mahdi stated that the Cabinet will release a special statement regarding this matter.
