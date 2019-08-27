عربي | كوردى


PM announces the investigations brief about the recent attacks

2019/08/27 | 17:35
INA – BAGHDAD



PM and the Chief Command of Iraqi Armed Forces Adel Abdul Mahdi gave a brief about the resent political and security updates in the country.



The Cabinet considered the results of the investigations regarding the attacks on the weapons armouries in different s areas.



Abdul Mahdi stated that the Cabinet will release a special statement regarding this matter.











