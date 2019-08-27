Al-Halboosi receives Russian Ambassador

2019/08/27 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Tuesday, the Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov.
During the meeting, both have discussed bilateral relations, enhancing joint cooperation in all fields, activating the role of parliamentary diplomacy through joint friendship committees, and signing an agreement on granting entry visas between the two countries.
Al-Halboosi affirmed that Iraq looks forward to further cooperation with Russia, especially in the economic field, for Moscow's technical and logistical expertise.
For his part, the Russian ambassador stressed his country's keenness to support Iraq in the UN Security Council to increase the capacity of Iraqi air defences.
INA – BAGHDAD
Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Tuesday, the Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov.
During the meeting, both have discussed bilateral relations, enhancing joint cooperation in all fields, activating the role of parliamentary diplomacy through joint friendship committees, and signing an agreement on granting entry visas between the two countries.
Al-Halboosi affirmed that Iraq looks forward to further cooperation with Russia, especially in the economic field, for Moscow's technical and logistical expertise.
For his part, the Russian ambassador stressed his country's keenness to support Iraq in the UN Security Council to increase the capacity of Iraqi air defences.