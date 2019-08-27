عربي | كوردى


Al-Halboosi receives Russian Ambassador

Al-Halboosi receives Russian Ambassador
2019/08/27 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received on Tuesday, the Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov.



During the meeting, both have discussed bilateral relations, enhancing joint cooperation in all fields, activating the role of parliamentary diplomacy through joint friendship committees, and signing an agreement on granting entry visas between the two countries.



Al-Halboosi affirmed that Iraq looks forward to further cooperation with Russia, especially in the economic field, for Moscow's technical and logistical expertise.



For his part, the Russian ambassador stressed his country's keenness to support Iraq in the UN Security Council to increase the capacity of Iraqi air defences.









All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW