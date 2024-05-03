Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › Kurdistan president offers condolences to the family of deceased journalist

Kurdistan president offers condolences to the family of deceased journalist

Kurdistan president offers condolences to the family of deceased journalist
Kurdistan president offers condolences to the family of deceased journalist
2024-05-03 19:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

 

 

Shafaq News/

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday offered his condolences

to the family of journalist Kamran Khafaf, who passed away in a tragic car

accident.

In a

condolence telegram, Barzani stated, "I extend my deepest condolences to

the family and friends of the late journalist and national figure Kamran Khafaf."

He added,

"I pray that God grants him His vast mercy and inspires everyone with

patience and solace."

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links