Kurdistan president offers condolences to the family of deceased journalist
2024-05-03 19:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday offered his condolences
to the family of journalist Kamran Khafaf, who passed away in a tragic car
accident.
In a
condolence telegram, Barzani stated, "I extend my deepest condolences to
the family and friends of the late journalist and national figure Kamran Khafaf."
He added,
"I pray that God grants him His vast mercy and inspires everyone with
patience and solace."