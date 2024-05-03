Kurdistan president offers condolences to the family of deceased journalist

2024-05-03 19:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday offered his condolences

to the family of journalist Kamran Khafaf, who passed away in a tragic car

accident.

In a

condolence telegram, Barzani stated, "I extend my deepest condolences to

the family and friends of the late journalist and national figure Kamran Khafaf."

He added,

"I pray that God grants him His vast mercy and inspires everyone with

patience and solace."