National Bank of Iraq uses Temenos for core banking and payments

2024-05-03 21:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In an effort to improve customer satisfaction and accelerate the development of new offerings, the National Bank of Iraq is currently active with Temenos core banking and payments. As a member of the Capital Bank Group, the National Bank of Iraq (NBI) will keep offering its clients, citizens, and companies in Iraq […]

