Iraq’s U23 football team advances to Olympics in Paris

2024-05-03 21:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq advanced to the Olympics in Paris with a 2-1 victory over Indonesia in the U23 Asian Cup third-place playoff on Thursday. Iraq defeated Indonesia in a thrilling U23 Asian Cup third-place playoff that also served as an Olympic qualifying match, guaranteeing their spot in the next Paris Olympics. The game played […]

