Empowering Feyli Kurds: Scholarships and electoral engagement
Shafaq News / The acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament
Mohsen Al-Mandalawi announced, on Friday, the allocation of 50 scholarships for
Feyli students, considering participation in elections as "the optimal
path" to secure the rights of the component.
This announcement came during his sponsorship of the
"Capacities and Competencies of Feyli Kurds" conference, which was
attended by a distinguished elite.
Al-Mandalawi praised the role of the Prime Minister in
supporting the Feyli component and allocating the necessary funds in the budget
to improve the situation in the Mandali district.
Furthermore, he announced the formation of a special office
to secure the rights of Feylis and the establishment of a committee for Feyli
Kurdish elites and competencies responsible for implementing three main
provisions.
Al-Mandalawi also declared the allocation of "50
scholarships for Feyli students," urging the government to provide land to
establish a museum documenting the crimes committed against them by the former
regime.
He pointed out that "the manifestations of democracy
are insufficient for the success of building solid foundations for our state,
and influential and conscious elites must be involved in state-building."
Al-Mandlawi called for "reviewing the work of
government committees concerned with Feylis within specified timeframes to
remove the negative effects resulting from the decisions of the former regime
against them."
He also called for "documenting the crimes committed
against the Feyli Kurds and presenting them to the local and international
public opinion," directing the establishment of a specialized Feyli
studies center and developing a plan to open a Feyli leadership training
center.
Al-Mandlawi pledged "direct follow-up on all the rights
of Feyli Kurds and recommended developing a vision for the service development
of their areas."