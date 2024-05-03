Empowering Feyli Kurds: Scholarships and electoral engagement

2024-05-03 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

Mohsen Al-Mandalawi announced, on Friday, the allocation of 50 scholarships for

Feyli students, considering participation in elections as "the optimal

path" to secure the rights of the component.

This announcement came during his sponsorship of the

"Capacities and Competencies of Feyli Kurds" conference, which was

attended by a distinguished elite.

Al-Mandalawi praised the role of the Prime Minister in

supporting the Feyli component and allocating the necessary funds in the budget

to improve the situation in the Mandali district.

Furthermore, he announced the formation of a special office

to secure the rights of Feylis and the establishment of a committee for Feyli

Kurdish elites and competencies responsible for implementing three main

provisions.

Al-Mandalawi also declared the allocation of "50

scholarships for Feyli students," urging the government to provide land to

establish a museum documenting the crimes committed against them by the former

regime.

He pointed out that "the manifestations of democracy

are insufficient for the success of building solid foundations for our state,

and influential and conscious elites must be involved in state-building."

Al-Mandlawi called for "reviewing the work of

government committees concerned with Feylis within specified timeframes to

remove the negative effects resulting from the decisions of the former regime

against them."

He also called for "documenting the crimes committed

against the Feyli Kurds and presenting them to the local and international

public opinion," directing the establishment of a specialized Feyli

studies center and developing a plan to open a Feyli leadership training

center.

Al-Mandlawi pledged "direct follow-up on all the rights

of Feyli Kurds and recommended developing a vision for the service development

of their areas."