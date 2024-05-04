Preliminary Contract approved for Mansuriyah Gas Field

2024-05-04 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministerial Council for Energy has recommended proceeding with the signing of a preliminary contract for the Mansuriyah gas field between the Ministry of Oil's Middle Oil Company [Midland Oil Company] and a consortium consisting of China's Jereh Group and a company referred to as "Petro Iraq". According to a statement from […]

