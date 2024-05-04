Rain floods in Iraq kill four hikers

2024-05-04 06:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Sulaymaniyah – Floods caused by torrential rainstorms killed four hikers in the Sulaimaniyah region of northern Iraq on Friday, local officials told AFP. “Four members of a hiking team drowned because of heavy rains and flooding in Awaspi village” in Qaradah district, local official Rouf Kamal said. Civil defence spokesperson Aram Ali confirmed the toll, […]

