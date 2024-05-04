Iraq News Now

Gold holds ground in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2024-05-04 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 469,000 IQD per mithqal (equal to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold and a buying price of 465,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 439,000 IQD, with a buying price of 435,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 540,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 475,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 410,000 IQD.

