Sadr urges Iraqi factions to withdraw from Syria, protect borders

2019/08/27 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Sadrist Movement, has urged the Iraqi factions to pull out from Syria in order to protect the Iraqi borders.
In a statement issued on his Twitter account, Sadr said “Iraq is in need for its people, with all the dangers it suffers.”
Sadr also called for an Iraqi meeting without intervention from Iran or Syria to discuss the recent development related to Israel’s involvement in shelling the headquarters of the Iran Militia in Iraq and Syria (IMIS).
“The Iraqi government should expedit investigations in this regard even under international supervision. If they were proven involved, everyone should be patient without taking decisions solely,” he said.
On Sunday, IMIS announced the murder and injury of two of its members in a shelling by unknown jets in Qaim, near the Syrian borders.
