Qubad Talabani rebuffs potential postponement of Kurdistan parliamentary elections

2024-05-04 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani firmly rebuffed any potential postponement of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for June, during a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Senate.

The delegation, led by Senators Ted Budd and Joni Ernst, along with accompanying officials including the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq and the U.S. Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, convened to discuss bilateral relations and shared interests.

Talabani expressed appreciation for U.S. support, particularly in counterterrorism efforts and the reform of Peshmerga forces.

The discussions also delved into the security landscape of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the imperative of coordination between Peshmerga, federal, and Global Coalition forces to combat persistent terrorist threats.

On the internal front, Talabani reiterated his and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's (PUK) stance against any attempts to delay the elections, citing “potential repercussions on the legitimacy of the Region institutions and its democratic framework.”

This reaffirmation follows a formal declaration by the PUK signaling readiness to pursue legal, political, and diplomatic measures to counter any illegitimate postponement attempts.

In response, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) clarified its commitment to transparent elections, ensuring the representation of Kurdish constituents.

Addressing matters concerning the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, Talabani highlighted “significant advancements in the Region's budget and employee salaries,” pledging “concerted efforts to address outstanding issues comprehensively.”

On the other hand, the visiting U.S. delegation reiterated the United States' steadfast support for the Region, stressing the significance of their visit in reinforcing bilateral ties between the two sides.