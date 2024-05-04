Gas Production Restored to Normal at Khor Mor

2024-05-04 20:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dana Gas announced on Friday that production at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has been restored to normal levels following the recent attack. The facility's daily production output capacity now exceeds 500 million standard cubic feet (MMscf) of gas, 1,100 metric tons (MT) of LPG and 15,000 […]

