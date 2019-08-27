Home › INA › PMU announces ending the Will of Victory Ops, the fourth

PMU announces ending the Will of Victory Ops, the fourth

2019/08/27 | 20:25



INA – ANBAR







Popular Mobilization Units announced upon the end of the Will of Victory Fourth Ops on Tuesday that lasted four days.







The Ops started on Saturday and were the complement of three previous ops as well.







The targeted areas were southern Euphrates and Hawran Valley until the international road that connects between Jordan and Syria.







This area is considered as a haven and sanctuary for Daesh terrorist groups management.







The joint forces included Anbar PMU Ops of 13, 17, 18, 19, 30 regiments in addition to the aiding troops of intelligence and logistic support.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – ANBARPopular Mobilization Units announced upon the end of the Will of Victory Fourth Ops on Tuesday that lasted four days.The Ops started on Saturday and were the complement of three previous ops as well.The targeted areas were southern Euphrates and Hawran Valley until the international road that connects between Jordan and Syria.This area is considered as a haven and sanctuary for Daesh terrorist groups management.The joint forces included Anbar PMU Ops of 13, 17, 18, 19, 30 regiments in addition to the aiding troops of intelligence and logistic support.