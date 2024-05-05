2024-05-05 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Representatives from the Jordanian company Eco Consult, including General Manager Dr. Raed Dawood and consultant Dr. Khadija Al-Jabri, have held a meeting with the Technical Undersecretary of Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources, Engineer Hussein Abdul Amir Bakka. The meeting focused on what was describesd as "water diplomacy" and its impact on the […]

The post Jordanian Eco Consultancy meets with Iraqi Water Ministry first appeared on Iraq Business News.