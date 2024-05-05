Gold prices stable in Baghdad, inch up in Erbil on Sunday

2024-05-05 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Prices for precious gold in Iraq exhibited minimal fluctuations on Sunday, with Baghdad witnessing stability and Erbil experiencing a slight rise in specific gold karats.

On Baghdad's wholesale al-Nahar Street market, the selling price of a mithqal (5 grams) of 21-carat gold, encompassing Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, remained steady at 469,000 Iraqi dinars (IQD). The buying settled at 465,000 IQD. Iraqi 21-carat gold followed a similar trend, with the selling price at 439,000 IQD and the buying price at 435,000 IQD.

Baghdad's retail jewelry stores displayed slight variations in pricing. The selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD, while Iraqi 21-carat gold prices fluctuated between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD.

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, saw a modest increase in gold prices compared to Baghdad. The selling price of a mithqal of 24-carat gold reached 540,000 IQD, followed by 22-carat at 500,000 IQD, 21-carat at 475,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 410,000 IQD.