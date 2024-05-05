2024-05-05 15:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – FlyErbil will launch its newest route linking the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Erbil, with the capital of England and the United Kingdom, London, by the end of May. The Iraqi airline based at Erbil International Airport will operate flights every Friday to London Gatwick Airport, according to AeroRoutes, a […]

The post FlyErbil plans to launch flights to London by end of May appeared first on Iraqi News.