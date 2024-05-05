Minister: KRG contacted Iraqi PM to push for teacher appointments

2024-05-05 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Education Minister, Alan Hama Saeed, said that the regional government is pushing to appoint new teachers in schools across the region.

He said he has delivered a special correspondence from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) directly to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday.

The letter seeks the regularize the contracts of those teachers, emphasizing their "right to receive financial dues equal to other Iraqi teachers."

"We met with the Prime Minister in late April and discussed the situation of lecturers in Kurdistan for roughly 15 minutes," Saeed said at a press conference in Erbil.

Saeed confirmed that the Kurdistan Region's Finance Ministry had already sent a separate letter to its Iraqi counterpart on April 23rd regarding the lecturer appointments.

Additionally, a KRG delegation in Baghdad delivered a copy to the Iraqi Deputy Director General of Accounting during the Prime Minister's absence.

"The letter I personally handed to the Prime Minister included data on all the lecturers on a flash drive and CD," Saeed added. "The Kurdistan Region now awaits an official response from the Iraqi government."