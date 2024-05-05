Iraq to compensate for surpassing OPEC+ quotas

2024-05-05 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – OPEC+ said in a statement on Friday that Iraq and Kazakhstan, two members of the coalition, agreed to compensate for excess oil production by further reducing their oil output until the end of 2024. Iraq and Kazakhstan have shown hesitancy to fulfill their commitment to cut output, which they made to other […]

