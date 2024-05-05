Al Jazeera slams Israeli ban as “Criminal” violation of press freedom

2024-05-05 18:20:06 - Source: CHANNEL8

Al Jazeera has strongly criticized the Israeli government’s decision to ban the network from operating due to its coverage of the Gaza war, calling it a “criminal act” that infringes on the basic human right to access information, in a statement released on Sunday. “We condemn and denounce this criminal act by Israel that violates the human right to access information,” the channel expressed, mentioning its intent to pursue legal action against the ban. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that his government had unanimously agreed to shut down the news channel, leading to Al Jazeera going off-air