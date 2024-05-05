Iraq increases its refining capacity by 360,000 barrels in one year

2024-05-05 19:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, announced that the refining capacity in Iraq has been increased by 360,000 barrels in one year. Abdul-Ghani affirmed that the Oil Ministry is eager to increase the refining capacity to achieve self-sufficiency in oil derivatives and eventually transition to exporting its surplus, according to a […]

