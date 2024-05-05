Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq increases its refining capacity by 360,000 barrels in one year

Iraq increases its refining capacity by 360,000 barrels in one year

Iraq increases its refining capacity by barrels in one year
Iraq increases its refining capacity by 360,000 barrels in one year
2024-05-05 19:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, announced that the refining capacity in Iraq has been increased by 360,000 barrels in one year. Abdul-Ghani affirmed that the Oil Ministry is eager to increase the refining capacity to achieve self-sufficiency in oil derivatives and eventually transition to exporting its surplus, according to a […]

The post Iraq increases its refining capacity by 360,000 barrels in one year appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links