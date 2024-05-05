Sheikh Jangi claims leadership of newly formed party despite official election of another

2024-05-05 20:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Lahur Sheikh Jangi, a former leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), has declared himself the leader of the newly formed Kurdistan People's Front Party (PFP), despite the party's founding congress electing Ferhad Omar as its leader.

In a condolence letter reviewed by Shafaq News Agency, Jangi introduced himself as the PFP's leader in a message to the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. The letter bore the PFP's logo.

The PFP's founding congress was held in Erbil and did not include Jangi, the party's founder. Omar was elected as party leader and the decision was officially recognized by the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Interior and the Political Parties Office of the Independent High Electoral Commission.

Political sources informed Shafaq News that the PFP held its first party congress in Erbil on March 13, 2024, with 160 members in attendance. They elected a party president and 13 members to the party's leadership council, choosing Omar as the party head. The sources added that the PFP has been officially registered in the Kurdistan Region and with the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq.