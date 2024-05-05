Iraq's exchange market closes on an stronger dinar

2024-05-05 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 145,250 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 400 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,250 and 144,250 IQD to 100, respectively. In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,100 and 145,000 IQD to 100, respectively.