MOD and Poland discuss military mutual relations

2019/08/27 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Defence Najah al-Shimmari and the ambassador of Poland to Iraq Beata Pęksa discussed developing military mutual relations between the two countries.
The discussion included security and training as well as Poland efforts to train the Iraqi troops and provide support to the Iraqi government in the war against terrorism.
Pęksa praised the Iraqi forces for the heroism and sacrifices offered to defeat Daesh terrorist groups and she invited al-Shimmari to visit Poland.
